Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 17.48 croreNet Loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.4820.80 -16 OPM %-17.622.55 -PBDT-3.72-0.32 -1063 PBT-5.00-1.36 -268 NP-5.04-0.16 -3050
