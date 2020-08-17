Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.40% to Rs 15.34 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.40% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.3422.0413.4911.890.480.440.100.160.120.18

