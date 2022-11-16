Denim Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arvind SmartSpaces gains as board OK consolidating partnership interest in AEI LLP
Zydus Lifesciences arm gets 2 observations from USFDA
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on signing agreement with HDFC Capital Advisors
Unprecedented demand for Azent Overseas Education Fair in Ahmedabad
Lemon Tree Hotels adds 52-room franchised Hotel in Ahmedabad
-
Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 4.93 croreNet profit of Denim Developers reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.934.71 5 OPM %32.05-1.06 -PBDT1.67-0.03 LP PBT1.57-0.14 LP NP2.59-0.82 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU