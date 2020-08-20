Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 76.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.07% to Rs 23.36 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 76.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.07% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.23.3634.9010.1012.492.053.750.642.150.461.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)