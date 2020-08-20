Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 76.29% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.07% to Rs 23.36 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 76.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.07% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.3634.90 -33 OPM %10.1012.49 -PBDT2.053.75 -45 PBT0.642.15 -70 NP0.461.94 -76

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 14:10 IST

