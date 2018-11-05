Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 331.71% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 32.70 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 331.71% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 29.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales32.7029.25 12 OPM %10.8910.22 -PBDT4.071.90 114 PBT2.810.41 585 NP1.770.41 332
