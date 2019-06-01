Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.011.745.555.1114.4317.2414.2313.500.250.290.670.590.180.220.420.350.100.150.340.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)