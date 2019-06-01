Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.011.74 16 5.555.11 9 OPM %14.4317.24 -14.2313.50 - PBDT0.250.29 -14 0.670.59 14 PBT0.180.22 -18 0.420.35 20 NP0.100.15 -33 0.340.28 21

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:40 IST

