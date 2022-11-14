Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.20% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.20% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.771.3827.2715.940.110.170.010.100.010.10

