Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.20% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.20% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.771.38 -44 OPM %27.2715.94 -PBDT0.110.17 -35 PBT0.010.10 -90 NP0.010.10 -90

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

