Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Devhari Exports (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales00.36 -100 OPM %02.78 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010 0
