Devine Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Michael Douglas, Adam Devine to voice star in Netflix's 'Green Eggs and Ham'
Promact Impex standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2019 quarter
Would love to have big crowds cheering for us, says Devine
Michael Pena joins CBS Films comedy 'Lexi'
-
Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.52 croreNet loss of Devine Impex reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 2.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.521.82 -71 2.912.83 3 OPM %01.65 -1.031.06 - PBDT-0.010.03 PL 0.030.03 0 PBT-0.010.03 PL 0.030.03 0 NP-0.010.02 PL 0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU