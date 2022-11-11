Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 57.69% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Devine Impex reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.69% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.330.7815.1500.0500.0500.040

