Devinsu Trading standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Devinsu Trading rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.38% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:07 IST

