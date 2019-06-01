Devki Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Cupid Trades & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Birla Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Devki Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU