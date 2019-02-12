Devki Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Devki Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Delta Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Devki Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-150.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.03 -133 PBT-0.07-0.03 -133 NP0.27-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU