Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit declines 34.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.61% to Rs 29.61 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood declined 34.87% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 29.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.95% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.62% to Rs 120.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

29.6131.37120.77132.1612.2314.4413.1713.772.333.2911.3913.661.472.277.849.860.991.525.566.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)