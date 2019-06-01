Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit declines 34.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.61% to Rs 29.61 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood declined 34.87% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 29.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.95% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.62% to Rs 120.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.6131.37 -6 120.77132.16 -9 OPM %12.2314.44 -13.1713.77 - PBDT2.333.29 -29 11.3913.66 -17 PBT1.472.27 -35 7.849.86 -20 NP0.991.52 -35 5.566.86 -19
