Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 37.18% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

