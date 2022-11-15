JUST IN
Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 43.75 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 37.18% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.7539.86 10 OPM %9.929.61 -PBDT3.392.85 19 PBT2.502.02 24 NP2.141.56 37

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

