Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel Long Products rises on concluding acquisition of NINL
MedTech Research Center of Excellence at TECHIN opens doors for aspiring entrepreneurs to encourage innovation
Truecaller announces the launch of its third app - Open Doors
Brij Hotels has added Brij Gaj Kesri Bikaner to its portfolio The Stunning Boutique Hotel, is set to open its doors in October 2022
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
-
Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 43.75 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 37.18% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.7539.86 10 OPM %9.929.61 -PBDT3.392.85 19 PBT2.502.02 24 NP2.141.56 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU