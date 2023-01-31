JUST IN
Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 20.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 543.82 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 20.19% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 543.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 561.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales543.82561.67 -3 OPM %15.8417.88 -PBDT80.9492.09 -12 PBT67.1078.75 -15 NP46.3758.10 -20

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:40 IST

