Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 20.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 543.82 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 20.19% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 543.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 561.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.543.82561.6715.8417.8880.9492.0967.1078.7546.3758.10

