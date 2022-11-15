Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit declines 74.36% in the June 2022 quarter
Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 30.85% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 4.92 croreNet loss of Dhampure Speciality Sugars reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.925.72 -14 OPM %-3.866.82 -PBDT-0.180.39 PL PBT-0.260.31 PL NP-0.260.25 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU