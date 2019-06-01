Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 2.15 croreNet loss of Dhampure Speciality Sugars reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 288.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 8.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.152.15 0 8.208.44 -3 OPM %-6.98-9.77 -8.660.24 - PBDT-0.130.10 PL 0.750.30 150 PBT-0.220.07 PL 0.560.18 211 NP-0.370.02 PL 0.350.09 289
