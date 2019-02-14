Dhanada Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 3.32 croreNet profit of Dhanada Corporation reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.322.97 12 OPM %34.9425.93 -PBDT0.390.12 225 PBT0.16-0.18 LP NP0.16-1.28 LP
