Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 21.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 25.27 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 21.28% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.2723.39 8 OPM %4.235.52 -PBDT1.181.47 -20 PBT1.111.41 -21 NP1.111.41 -21

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

