Dhanlaxmi Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.34% to Rs 245.08 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank reported to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 1.34% to Rs 245.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 248.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income245.08248.42 -1 OPM %58.6348.81 -PBDT16.90-21.74 LP PBT16.90-21.74 LP NP16.90-21.74 LP

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 17:40 IST

