Dhanlaxmi Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.1616.612.665.960.570.98-0.230.190.130.09

