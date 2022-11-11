JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.41% to Rs 22.16 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.1616.61 33 OPM %2.665.96 -PBDT0.570.98 -42 PBT-0.230.19 PL NP0.130.09 44

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

