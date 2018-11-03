JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 5.04% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 17.43 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics rose 5.04% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales17.4316.78 4 OPM %16.2913.77 -PBDT2.572.11 22 PBT1.631.19 37 NP1.251.19 5

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:15 IST

