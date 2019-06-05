JUST IN
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.

