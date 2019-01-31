JUST IN
Dhanvarsha Finvest standalone net profit declines 1.14% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 34.79% to Rs 5.23 crore

Net profit of Dhanvarsha Finvest declined 1.14% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.79% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.233.88 35 OPM %47.0440.46 -PBDT1.280.87 47 PBT1.240.86 44 NP0.870.88 -1

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:55 IST

