Dhanvarsha Finvest standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 50.98% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net profit of Dhanvarsha Finvest declined 29.41% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 50.98% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales5.393.57 51 OPM %56.0372.27 -PBDT1.702.43 -30 PBT1.692.42 -30 NP1.442.04 -29

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:03 IST

