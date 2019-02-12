JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co standalone net profit rises 44.64% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 51.70 crore

Net profit of Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co rose 44.64% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 51.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 49.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.7049.06 5 OPM %16.8311.94 -PBDT8.295.04 64 PBT7.174.01 79 NP4.863.36 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements