Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co standalone net profit rises 44.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser stocks in heavy demand; surge up to 11%
Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.98% in the June 2018 quarter
Lime Chemicals standalone net profit rises 3.68% in the June 2018 quarter
Jayshree Chemicals standalone net profit declines 93.13% in the June 2018 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.49 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 51.70 croreNet profit of Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co rose 44.64% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 51.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 49.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.7049.06 5 OPM %16.8311.94 -PBDT8.295.04 64 PBT7.174.01 79 NP4.863.36 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU