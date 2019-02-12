Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4200.00% to Rs 0.43 croreNet loss of Dhenu Buildcon Infra reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4200.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.430.01 4200 OPM %-4.65-100.00 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
