Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.84% to Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance reported to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.84% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.584.14 -62 OPM %-1.27-77.54 -PBDT10.47-2.77 LP PBT10.31-2.94 LP NP8.51-2.93 LP
