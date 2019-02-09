Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 85.10% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 7.42 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance declined 85.10% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.427.05 5 OPM %-5.93-6.81 -PBDT0.693.09 -78 PBT0.532.91 -82 NP0.312.08 -85
