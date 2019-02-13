JUST IN
DHP India standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 11.83 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 53.01% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.8311.89 -1 OPM %28.1525.48 -PBDT3.777.40 -49 PBT3.427.06 -52 NP2.655.64 -53

Wed, February 13 2019. 17:13 IST

