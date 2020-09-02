DHP India standalone net profit rises 314.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.62% to Rs 6.97 croreNet profit of DHP India rose 314.38% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.62% to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.9711.94 -42 OPM %9.4720.77 -PBDT0.552.64 -79 PBT0.152.24 -93 NP6.631.60 314
