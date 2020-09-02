DHP India standalone net profit rises 314.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.62% to Rs 6.97 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 314.38% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.62% to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.9711.949.4720.770.552.640.152.246.631.60

