Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit declines 33.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 20.35 croreNet profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services declined 33.69% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.3520.65 -1 OPM %21.4720.68 -PBDT4.014.13 -3 PBT3.423.93 -13 NP2.463.71 -34
