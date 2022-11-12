Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit declines 33.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 20.35 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services declined 33.69% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.3520.6521.4720.684.014.133.423.932.463.71

