Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhruva Capital Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 79.78% in the June 2018 quarter
Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Pro Fin Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2018 quarter
Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Dhruva Capital Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %25.0016.67 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU