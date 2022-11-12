JUST IN
Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 186.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 55.32 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 186.26% to Rs 134.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.3249.73 11 OPM %58.6964.03 -PBDT295.1894.71 212 PBT289.8788.97 226 NP134.6047.02 186

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

