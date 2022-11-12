Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 186.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 55.32 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 186.26% to Rs 134.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.55.3249.7358.6964.03295.1894.71289.8788.97134.6047.02

