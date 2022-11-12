Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 186.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 265.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 25.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Union Quality Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 55.32 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 186.26% to Rs 134.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.3249.73 11 OPM %58.6964.03 -PBDT295.1894.71 212 PBT289.8788.97 226 NP134.6047.02 186
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU