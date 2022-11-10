JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
Business Standard

Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 125.50 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries declined 32.15% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 125.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales125.50133.46 -6 OPM %15.0612.92 -PBDT35.9433.84 6 PBT31.2128.96 8 NP18.1526.75 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU