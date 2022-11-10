Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 125.50 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries declined 32.15% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 125.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.125.50133.4615.0612.9235.9433.8431.2128.9618.1526.75

