Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 125.50 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries declined 32.15% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 125.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales125.50133.46 -6 OPM %15.0612.92 -PBDT35.9433.84 6 PBT31.2128.96 8 NP18.1526.75 -32
