Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
TGBL to acquire Dhunseri's branded tea biz for Rs 101 cr
Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
TGBL Q4 profit halves to Rs 36 crore; to acquire Dhunseri's branded tea biz
-
Sales decline 7.52% to Rs 35.81 croreNet Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.48% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 180.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.8138.72 -8 180.81177.02 2 OPM %-49.48-40.70 -5.709.41 - PBDT-17.43-16.52 -6 10.2514.05 -27 PBT-19.43-18.43 -5 2.756.61 -58 NP-14.38-9.53 -51 1.368.23 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU