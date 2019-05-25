JUST IN
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.52% to Rs 35.81 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.48% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 180.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.8138.72 -8 180.81177.02 2 OPM %-49.48-40.70 -5.709.41 - PBDT-17.43-16.52 -6 10.2514.05 -27 PBT-19.43-18.43 -5 2.756.61 -58 NP-14.38-9.53 -51 1.368.23 -83

