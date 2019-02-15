Diamant Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NEC provides security system at Asian Games
Auto titan Ghosn under arrest, faces ouster at Nissan
Angry Birds maker Rovio needs new games to revitalise sales
Comprehensive plan to develop sports infrastructure: DyCM
Angry Birds maker Rovio third-quarter profits rise, full-year sales to fall
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Diamant Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU