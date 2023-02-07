Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 260.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.51% to Rs 24.87 crore

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 260.08% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.51% to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.8716.8648.6920.5212.623.8212.173.378.932.48

