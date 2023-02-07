Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 260.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.51% to Rs 24.87 croreNet profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 260.08% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.51% to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.8716.86 48 OPM %48.6920.52 -PBDT12.623.82 230 PBT12.173.37 261 NP8.932.48 260
