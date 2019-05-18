Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 28.05% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 11.69 croreNet profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 28.05% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.19% to Rs 13.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 47.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.699.77 20 47.3238.51 23 OPM %35.3328.25 -40.0330.10 - PBDT4.382.93 49 19.8311.72 69 PBT3.892.45 59 17.829.77 82 NP2.832.21 28 13.137.09 85
