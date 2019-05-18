Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 28.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 11.69 crore

Net profit of rose 28.05% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.19% to Rs 13.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 47.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.699.7747.3238.5135.3328.2540.0330.104.382.9319.8311.723.892.4517.829.772.832.2113.137.09

