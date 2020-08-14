JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Diana Tea Company consolidated net profit declines 30.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.28% to Rs 10.05 crore

Net profit of Diana Tea Company declined 30.54% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.28% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.0513.82 -27 OPM %20.2017.29 -PBDT1.612.07 -22 PBT1.201.68 -29 NP1.161.67 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU