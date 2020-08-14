Diana Tea Company consolidated net profit declines 30.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.28% to Rs 10.05 croreNet profit of Diana Tea Company declined 30.54% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.28% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.0513.82 -27 OPM %20.2017.29 -PBDT1.612.07 -22 PBT1.201.68 -29 NP1.161.67 -31
