Diana Tea Company consolidated net profit declines 30.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.28% to Rs 10.05 crore

Net profit of Diana Tea Company declined 30.54% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.28% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.0513.8220.2017.291.612.071.201.681.161.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)