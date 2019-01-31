DIC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 228.61 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 228.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 197.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.32 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 11.79 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 837.96 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 738.29 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

