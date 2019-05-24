DIL consolidated net profit rises 133.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 91.58 croreNet profit of DIL rose 133.56% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 91.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 227.38% to Rs 110.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 404.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 302.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales91.5897.07 -6 404.67302.67 34 OPM %33.8939.46 -36.7930.73 - PBDT26.4138.21 -31 140.5988.33 59 PBT23.3234.58 -33 128.7175.97 69 NP37.2315.94 134 110.3633.71 227
