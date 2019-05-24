DIL consolidated net profit rises 133.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 91.58 crore

Net profit of rose 133.56% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 91.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 227.38% to Rs 110.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 404.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 302.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

91.5897.07404.67302.6733.8939.4636.7930.7326.4138.21140.5988.3323.3234.58128.7175.9737.2315.94110.3633.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)