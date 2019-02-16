JUST IN
Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 13.46% to Rs 29.97 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries declined 67.86% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.9734.63 -13 OPM %0.072.22 -PBDT0.250.36 -31 PBT0.110.20 -45 NP0.090.28 -68

