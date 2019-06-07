JUST IN
Ram Minerals and Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 41.51% to Rs 20.76 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries declined 81.48% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.51% to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 77.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.7614.67 42 77.8578.45 -1 OPM %0.057.91 -0.763.94 - PBDT0.180.77 -77 0.981.47 -33 PBT0.080.96 -92 0.490.98 -50 NP0.100.54 -81 0.410.64 -36

