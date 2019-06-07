Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 41.51% to Rs 20.76 crore

Net profit of declined 81.48% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.51% to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 77.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20.7614.6777.8578.450.057.910.763.940.180.770.981.470.080.960.490.980.100.540.410.64

