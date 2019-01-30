Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.66 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.59% to Rs 27.38 croreNet Loss of Diligent Media Corporation reported to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.59% to Rs 27.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales27.3834.92 -22 OPM %-8.291.80 -PBDT-13.02-8.85 -47 PBT-16.24-12.08 -34 NP-11.66-8.05 -45
