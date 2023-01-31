Dilip Buildcon gains after UP project gets provisional completion certificate

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.80% to Rs 215.15 after the company's Bundelkhand Expressway Proiect in Uttar Pradesh received provisional completion certificate.

The company said it has completed the development of Bundelkhand Expressway (Package - VI) Access Controlled (Greenfield) in the state of Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis. The cost of the project was Rs 1,362.06 crore.

The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the authority and provisionally declared the project fit for entry into operation from 13 January 2023.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.01 crore in Q2 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 444.48 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose 17% year on year to Rs 2,595.79 crore in Q2 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)