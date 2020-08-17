Dilip Buildcon Q1 PAT tumbles 50% to Rs 50.48 crore

On a consolidated basis, Dilip Buildcon's net profit tanked 49.7% to Rs 50.48 crore on 13.8% decrease in net sales to Rs 2,099.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 42.6% to Rs 73.71 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 128.41 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter slumped 28.6% to Rs 35.02 crore as against Rs 49.07 crore in Q1 June 2019. The Q1 result was declared after market hours on Friday, 14 August 2020.

On a standalone basis, net profit slumped 73.1% to Rs 33.70 crore on 17.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1,891.99 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. EBITDA tanked 27.24% to Rs 308.60 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 424.20 crore in Q1 FY20. EBITDA margin stood at 16.24% in Q1 FY21 as compared to 18.44% in Q1 FY20.

The net order book position as on 30 June 2020 stood at Rs 17,207 crore. After securing the new orders worth Rs 8,908.20 crore (excluding GST), order book stands at Rs 26,115.20 crore, of which 49.65% is constituted by roads and highways projects.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 1.27% to Rs 355 on BSE. Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis. The firm undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company. It operates through construction and engineering contracts segment.

