Dilip Buildcon spurts after strong Q3 performance

Dilip Buildcon surged 7.83% to Rs 563.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 106.27% to Rs 182.20 crore on 7.09% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,746.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 205.60 crore, up by 49.44% from Rs 137.60 crore in Q3 FY20. Tax expense during the quarter fell 52.56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23.7 crore.

However, on a standalone basis, the company reported 12.72% drop in net profit to Rs 111 crore on 3.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,472.70 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Revenue from the roads, special bridges & tunnels segment decreased by 6% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 1917.8 crore while that from Mining segment decreased by 19% Y-o-Y to Rs 197.30 crore in Q3 FY21.

Irrigation segment recorded the revenue of Rs 199.80 crore while Metros & Airports segment recorded revenue of Rs 132.10 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2020.

The net order book as on 31 December 2020 was at Rs 26,141 crore, of which 66.62% was from the Central Government and the remaining 33.38% of the order book was from the State Governments.

Bhopal based Dilip Buildcon (DBL) is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states.

