Dion Global Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dion Global Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.61 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Celine Dion remembers her late husband
Celine Dion biopic in works
Celine Dion film a fictional homage and not a biopic
Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.31% to Rs 25.30 croreNet Loss of Dion Global Solutions reported to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 54.31% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 55.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.3055.37 -54 OPM %-13.24-6.92 -PBDT-12.81-16.80 24 PBT-13.96-21.71 36 NP-13.96-21.21 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU